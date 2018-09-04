Facts & figures of the biggest Chinese fashion companies: Peacebird

Established in 1995 by Mr Zhang Jiangping, Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co., Ltd. is one of the leading menswear fashion brands in China, famed for its shirts and suits.

Starting as a menswear manufacturer, Peacebird launched Peacebird Women in May 1997 to expand its market share and diversify product categories. In 2001, the division was re-positioned and took a full transformation into a “fashionable and elegant Asian style”. As a result of the brand-grading development strategy, Peacebird has set up several brands, including Led’in, Material Girl, Mini Peace, and Peacebird home. All these brands are catered for different market segments and target customers, by implementing varied brand positioning strategies and design styles.

The company has opened up more than 4000 stores across 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities. And in 2008, Magic Fashion Company was founded to start the brand’s e-commerce business. After 5 years in development, its E-Commerce SBU was awarded the title of Model E-Commerce Company for 2013-2014 by the Ministry of Commerce.

Peacebird was listed in Shanghai Stock Exchange in January 2017, with an initial offer price of 21.30 RMB per share, making itself the first fashion enterprise in China Listed on A-Share Market of that year. By now, with 14.8 billion RMB market capitalizations, it has emerged as the largest multi-brand fashion company in China, in terms of market value.

From the first day of its foundation, Peacebird has focused on fashion-oriented branding strategy, integrating the latest industry trends and the traditional brand styles in product designs. The company has built a product R&D team that launches more than 9,000 new style collections on the market each year. In February 2018, Peacebird made its debut at New York Fashion Week, gaining more recognition in the international fashion community.

This article was originally written for FashionUnited.cn. Edited by Justine Browning