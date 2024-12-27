Fair Wear Foundation completes OECD's assessment, first for fashion industry

Fair Wear Foundation has completed the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) alignment assessment of industry due diligence initiatives in the garment and footwear sector. The non-profit organisation claims to be the only organisation in the garment industry to have been fully assessed on the standards and implementation, after which it was re-assessed.

The OECD conducted a first full assessment between 2020 and 2022. In 2024, the findings were reviewed and assessed again, with the findings bundled in a 53-page document. The document zooms in on all the steps that the Fair Wear Foundation has taken. The general results of the non-profit organisation show that a lot of effort has been made to improve the production chain. For example, 67 percent of the revised standards after the assessment fully aligned with the OECD due diligence standards. About 33 percent partly meet the aligned criteria.

“We are pleased to announce that we have completed the OECD assessment of the alignment of industry due diligence initiatives in the garment and footwear sector. The launch of the final report concludes a rigorous process that has identified many improvements and challenges. The assessment, which is part of the OECD pilot project, has been an invaluable tool for the OECD methodology process and for our ongoing due diligence journey. We are extremely grateful to the OECD for their continued support during this process and are pleased with the outcome,” Fair Wear Foundation said on its website.