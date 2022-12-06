Faire appoints former Meta exec as new chief product officer

Wholesale marketplace Faire has announced the appointment of Ami Vora as its new chief product officer.

Vora joins the company from social media giant Meta, where she served for 15 years in various leadership positions and has been credited with scaling the company’s global workforce.

Most recently, she held the role vice president of product and design for messaging platform WhatsApp, prior to which she also led Meta’s largest product team, overseeing ads for the likes of Facebook and Instagram.

Before Meta, Vora was behind product, marketing and strategy at Microsoft.

In a blog post, Faire said Vora will be joining its executive team at “an exciting moment for the company”, and will lead its product and design teams through a new phase of growth and expansion.

The marketplace said Vora was attracted to its ability to push for independent brands and retailers.

The post read: “She firmly believes in the power that technology has to democratise access to tools typically reserved for only the largest companies.

“Through her authenticity, product sense, and rigorous first-principles thinking, she has inspired teams that serve businesses throughout her career and embodies all the attributes we look for in a leader at Faire.”