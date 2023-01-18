Faire launches mobile app for brands

Wholesale marketplace Faire is launching a mobile app for brands that will allow independent brands to manage their business “from their phones, anytime, anywhere”.

The launch is part of Faire’s goal of providing a truly end-to-end solution for independent brands and retailers so that they can meaningfully compete with the global giants by offering them the flexibility to oversee their orders and respond quickly to customers from their smartphones.

The app will mean Faire customers can work seamlessly between their computer and phone, and be more agile and responsive, which in turn the wholesale marketplace adds will lead to a stronger business with even more trusted customers.

Highlights of the app include overseeing orders, with real-time push notifications to view and accept orders as they come in, along with the ability to manage and track orders from the moment an order is placed up until it’s delivered.

In addition, they can use the app to respond to customers promptly and get notifications for new messages and answer questions in real-time to build long-lasting customer rapport.

Carla Pellicano, head of brand product at Faire, said in a statement: “As we expand globally, we are building even more products to help independent brands and retailers discover and connect with each other.

“Retail and wholesale are evolving, and our customers are leading the way forward. New tools like this app for our brands are one of the many ways we are enabling our customers to do more business efficiently."

Alison Barnes, owner of Alison Brooke Designs and an early user of the Faire app for brands, added: "Faire has been such a game changer for brands, helping us turn our passions into thriving businesses by placing our products in front of thousands of retailers all over the world.

“As entrepreneurs, we wear many hats and juggle multiple tasks at once, so it has been invaluable to be able to manage orders while on the move and engage with our customers from anywhere.”

Faire brands can download the iOS or Android app for free.