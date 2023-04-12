Famille C Participations takes majority stake in Pai Skincare

London-based, certified organic beauty brand Pai Skincare has closed a 14-million-pound Series C investment round to fund the future growth of the clean prestige brand.

The funding was led by France-based Famille C Participations, the private investment firm of the Courtin family that owns the Clarins brand. The company previously invested in Pai in 2021 and now becomes the majority stakeholder, with the skincare brand adding that founder Sarah Brown continues to retain a “significant” shareholding.

Prisca Courtin, chief executive officer of Famille C Participations, said in a statement: “Famille C Participations has ambitions to become a world leader in responsible skincare, following investments and acquisitions made in this space in recent years. Famille C Participations is also relatively unique: it combines the advantages of an operating group with those of an investment fund with strong financial and strategic capabilities.

“We support entrepreneurs who innovate and make a positive contribution to the industry. I have huge respect for what Sarah and Ed have built so far. We are committed to grow Pai and help it to reach its full potential, thanks to the quality of the products and formulas, and their high standards.”

The investment will be used to accelerate Pai Skincare in its home market of the UK, “break ground” across Europe, and expand and support its retail partnerships with John Lewis, Sephora and Oh My Cream.

Pai Skincare was founded in 2007 by Sarah Brown and Ed Saper in response to her hyper-reactive, sensitive skin, a direct cause of prolonged Chronic Urticaria. This led to a certified organic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare line offering clinically proven formulas that address both the customer’s skin and well-being needs.

The beauty brand also ensures its products have a minimal environmental impact by focusing on zero waste or upcycled ingredients and by maintaining complete control of the brand’s West London production facility.

Pai is also one of the few brands that can authentically claim to be "certified clean," adds the skincare line, as its products and business practices are independently accredited by COSMOS (Soil Association), The Vegan Society, Cruelty Free International and, most recently in 2022, B Corp.