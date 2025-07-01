Family office invests in Balibaris to write new chapter

"A new chapter is opening for Balibaris," announced Paul Szczerba, president of Balibaris, in a message published on LinkedIn on Tuesday, July 1. The French menswear brand, with its Parisian elegance, formalises the entry of a French family office into its capital.

Behind this discreet but eminently strategic operation, founder Szczerba confirms the sustainability of a project developed and structured over more than a decade. Beyond a simple financial contribution, this partnership signals a decisive acceleration in the structuring and expansion of Balibaris.

"Balibaris is not changing. Balibaris is moving forward," summarises Szczerba.

Resilient growth despite complex economic conditions

While the French fashion industry is evolving in a complex economic climate – marked by inflation, slowing consumption, excess stock and rapid digitalisation – Balibaris is showing a resolutely opposite dynamic. Founded in 2010, the brand has skilfully capitalised on a highly qualified, loyal and demanding clientele.

According to Fashion Network, its turnover exceeded 50 million euros in 2022, with estimated growth of 35 percent year-on-year. Simultaneously, profitability has consolidated, thanks to sharp stock management, an instantly recognisable aesthetic and a perfectly mastered omnichannel strategy.

Under the direction of Julien Schneider, former head of Fnac and Lacoste and now EMEA CEO of L'Occitane en Provence, the brand has successfully digitalised its customer experience in a relevant way. In-store connected tablets, ship-from-store and click and collect are concrete examples. The omnichannel customer spends on average four times more than an exclusively digital customer. Sales via tablets can sometimes represent up to 10 percent of in-store turnover.

A key partner to accelerate development

The name of the family office remains confidential, but its arrival in the capital demonstrates explicit support for the founder's vision. This operation also takes over from Experienced Capital Partners (ECP), which entered in 2016 via its first fund (ECP I) and has now officially exited, as evidenced by the data published on the fund's website.

This change in capital structure does not call into question Balibaris' strategic line. The brand retains its independence and remains true to its DNA, while displaying the ambition to accelerate its development – particularly in Europe – by relying on a now robust French base.

The catalytic role of ECP

Created in 2016, ECP is an investment fund specialising in high-end consumer brands (fashion, beauty, food). With a first funding of 78 million euros, then a second of 96 million, ECP has invested in recognised brands such as Balibaris, Oh My Cream!, Le Slip Français, Sessùn, Jimmy Fairly, and Bam Karaoke, as previously reported by Maddyness.

ECP's support has enabled Balibaris to consolidate its operational structure, finance the opening of numerous points of sale, and prepare for its international deployment. In 2018, additional financing of four million euros was raised from Eiffel Investment Group, as part of a bond issue aimed at supporting the opening of 25 new shops.

International expansion

Balibaris now has more than 75 points of sale, including around 20 directly owned shops. The brand is aiming for international expansion and is intensifying its European deployment, targeting in particular the UK, Spain, as well as the Belgian, Swiss and Luxembourg markets. "The investment will allow us to accelerate our development in France and abroad," Szczerba declared back in 2017. In 2025, this vision is now becoming a reality on a continental scale.

The vision of a European masculine lifestyle

While the brand is not (yet) venturing into womenswear, Balibaris is charting a distinct path: that of establishing itself as a major European player in relaxed, elegant menswear. It is positioned at the intersection of urban ready-to-wear, lifestyle trends and unique French savoir-faire. The brand's promise remains unchanged: a combination of quality, simplicity and accuracy, far from any ostentatious branding. This positioning resonates with a generation of men looking for a wardrobe that is modern, accessible and unique.