Fanatics partners with Dazn Group on e-commerce merchandise experience

Digital sports platform Fanatics has announced a new partnership with Dazn Group that will see the introduction of purchasable merchandise on Dazn’s sports entertainment app.

From the third quarter of 2023, Dazn customers will be able to purchase a “substantial” product range directly from an integrated online store on the app, with pieces available including licensed team merchandise and sports apparel.

The second phase of the long-term strategic partnership, which is set to roll out within a year, will then introduce a store “deeply embedded in the Dazn experience”.

It builds on the mission of Dazn, a British sports media company, to become a “destination platform for sports fans” globally, offering both live sports streaming and e-commerce, all accessible via one account.

In a release, Dazn Group’s CEO Shay Segev said that the firm was the “perfect partner” for Fanatics as the sports giant continues on its international expansion.

Segev continued: “Fanatics and Dazn share similar long-term goals, and this is a great beginning of a long-term partnership.

“Having an integrated online store where fans can buy their team’s official merchandise and sportswear is part of the overall fan experience – it's an essential expression of support and fan culture to millions.”