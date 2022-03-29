Fanatics strikes e-commerce and merchandise deal with WWE

Sportswear group Fanatics has announced a long-term sports and entertainment partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), which will see it further utilise its expanded sports platform for fans of the professional wrestling company.

The partnership will span seven business sectors, including e-commerce, licensed merchandise and non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards.

The sports duo will work on creating an “elevated fan experience” together, building on Fanatics Commerce and Fanatics Collectibles, which will be the exclusive provider of WWE trading cards.

The partnership will also involve the relaunch of the WWE Shop that will hold an assortment of merchandise across all categories. Fanatics will help WWE build on the e-commerce and mobile app, a platform it has been growing in-house, as well as aiding in the design, manufacturing and distribution of on-demand merchandise collections.

In a release, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said WWE was one of “the most widely admired sports” worldwide, stating that the partnership “made perfect sense” to activate the company’s all-in fan experience.

Rubin continued: “From e-commerce and licensed merchandise to trading cards and more, we’re going to offer up an incredible set of capabilities to help WWE’s passionate fans worldwide celebrate their favourite superstars, marquee events and the WWE brand overall.”