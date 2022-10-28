Fanatics taps Orlando Ashford for new role, chief people officer

Sports platform Fanatics has announced the appointment of Orlando Ashford to its newly created role of chief people officer at Fanatics Holdings.

In this position, Ashford will oversee three distinct business units for the company; commerce, collectibles and betting and gaming, while also managing its global human resources.

He will further be focusing on expanding and advancing efforts across Fanatics’ principles of diversity and inclusion, as well as driving philanthropic initiatives across its workforce.

Reporting directly to the company’s CEO Michael Rubin and CFO Glenn Schiffman, Ashford will oversee the HR team within Fanatics Holdings from his base in New York City.

Speaking on his appointment, Rubin said: “Culture is everything and our success is directly related to our incredible associates based around the world.

“As we continue to grow and expand, it becomes even more important to double down on organisation development, and I can’t think of a better person to lead this charge than Orlando.”

Prior to Fanatics, Ashford served as strategic advisor to Sycamore Partners, and has also held both business and global HR organisation roles within the likes of The Coca-Cola Company and Motorola.

He also currently serves as a board chairman of Perrigo Company and sits on the board of HR tech company Syndio.