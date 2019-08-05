Fanbytes receives “strategic investment” from KM Capital

Fanbytes, one of the fastest-growing video influencer platforms in the UK helping brands target Gen Z on social platforms Tik Tok, Snapchat and Instagram, has received “strategic investment” from KM Capital to further support retail brands engage with Gen Z audiences.

Fanbytes help brands reach young audiences aged 13-30 on social media using Tik Tok, Snapchat and Instagram by formulating a creative strategy with brands that lead to guaranteed views from their network of over 1,000 influencers.

Since its launch in 2014, Fanbytes has created successful viral campaigns with fashion brands such as Boohoo, Missguided and I Saw It First, as well as beauty brands Charlotte Tilbury and Barry M. Its global network of social communities and influencers has more than 110 million views daily.

The funding from KM Capital will be used to drive growth around retailers targeting Gen Z consumers, as well as “make an even bigger impact” in new markets after successful campaigns with clients such as Sony, WMG and Universal.

Commenting on the investment, KM Capital chief executive Adam Kamani said in a statement: “We have a track record of investing in exceptional and ambitious teams and Fanbytes ticks all the boxes. We think we can use our resources and connections to help them grow even faster.”

KM Capital have been responsible for scaling some of the UK’s most high profile growth businesses in recent years, including Prettylittlething.com, Betfair and Zoopla.

Image: courtesy of Fanbytes/KM Capital