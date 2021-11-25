Farfetch enters joint venture with Clipper Logistics

E-fulfilment and returns management provider Clipper Logistics has entered into a joint venture with luxury fashion e-tailer, Farfetch Limited, to build on the creation of a global e-commerce fulfilment solution for luxury brands.

The partnership will allow Farfetch and its companies to utilise unique logistics offerings for its group’s inventory, which specialise in the demanding requirements of the luxury goods industry. Additionally, it will see Clipper’s technical solutions and end-to-end online logistics combined with Farfetch’s carrier and duty management systems.

Each company will own 50 percent of the joint venture.

Ultimately, the duo hopes to bring a “world-class” global fulfilment solution, focused on the needs of luxury businesses. It expects to launch in early 2022, subject to regulatory approvals, and will offer fulfilment services in key luxury markets within Europe, Asia and North America, with further plans to expand in the medium term.

“We believe there is a gap with respect to the very specific value-added services..."

“We’ve had a very successful relationship with Clipper for a number of years and are delighted to take this opportunity, creating a dedicated logistics offering for luxury brands,” said Luis Teixeira, COO at Farfetch, in a statement.

He continued: “We believe there is a gap with respect to the very specific value-added services requires for high-end brands and boutiques, including being able to handle logistics consistently through one global offering, and provide solutions for high-value goods. Our joint venture will bridge this gap. It will also enable us to move stock closer to the customer through a global warehousing footprint.”