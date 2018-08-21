Farfetch files for IPO

Farfetch Limited has confirmed its plans to go public in an F-1 form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company aims to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FTCH. Rumors about the luxury marketplace going public have been around for quite some time.

Founded in 2007 in the UK, Farfetch is a luxury marketplace selling more than 600 brands in over 190 countries. According to the F-1 form, the company had approximately 1 million active consumers as of December 2017.