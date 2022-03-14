Farfetch launches Call for Startups initiative

Multi-brand retailer Farfetch has launched a new initiative dedicated to uncovering the best tech startups that could help it build on its luxury shopping experience.

The 2022 Call for Startups programme is currently holding open applications until the end of March, with a selection of companies to gain the opportunity to showcase their solutions to experts and stakeholders at Farfetch.

The selection comes with the potential to pilot the technology and build a partnership with the luxury retail group as it looks to continue evolving its online shopping platform.

Focus areas for the application process include digital fashion, Web3, size and fit, beauty tech, sustainability and social commerce, with companies to be centred around B2B solution capabilities at a post-MVP stage and complete with a demonstrable solution.

The initiative follows on from Farfetch’s 2021 activation, during which it partnered with over 30 tech startups to launch features such as virtual try-ons and a digital style advisor.