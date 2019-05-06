Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) expected to post 171.95 Million in quarterly sales

New York - Analysts expect Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) to report -0.13 dollars earnings per share (EPS) on May, 23. After having -0.03 dollars EPS previously, Farfetch Limited’s analysts see 333.33 percent EPS growth. Farfetch has underperformed by 4.37 por ciento the S&P500.

Brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce sales of 171.95 million dollars for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research.

To date, four analysts have estimated Farfetch’s earnings to come in a range of sales between 167.35 million US dollars and 177.67 million dollars.

The retailer is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on May, 23.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $822.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.60 million to 842.83 million US dollars. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of 1.07 billion US dollars, with estimates ranging from 1.04 billion to 1.12 billion US dollars. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farfetch.