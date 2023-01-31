Farfetch opens applications for second edition of Dream Assembly Base Camp

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch has announced, together with its partner Outlier Ventures, that it has opened applications for the second edition of its Dream Assembly Base Camp.

For Cohort Two, the accelerator programme will continue to follow a 12-week remote schedule, providing participants with a curated line up of mentorship, networking and support to drive the future of Web3 luxury commerce.

The programme will be tailored to each of the involved Web3 startups, and will focus on data infrastructure, community tools, digital fashion experience, representation and sustainability.

Those participating will have access to Farfetch and Outlier Ventures’ networks of mentors, as well as investors to support their future fundraising efforts.

Last year, the programme took on eight startups, which included digital wearables developer Sknups and metaverse management platform Metav.rs.

In a release, Blake Lezenski, programme manager at Outlier Ventures, said: “We saw through our previous Dream Assembly Base Camp cohort how Web3 technology can have a huge impact on the fashion industry and luxury commerce, creating a new forefront of identity expression, helping redefine a deeper experience for consumers.

“Digital, blockchain-based solutions also have the potential to positively address the biggest issues within the industry such as the counterfeit of luxury products, pollution through fast fashion consumption or waste created by design prototyping.”

Applications for the programme are open until March 24, 2023, with the schedule to begin mid-April.