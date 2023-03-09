Farfetch opens applications mentorship programme for women in academic careers

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch has opened applications for the fourth edition of its Plug-In Mentoring for Young Women programme. The global nine-month programme guides and supports women embarking on academic careers in the STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, area of study at the middle and higher education level.

Over the course of nine months, the selected young women will have regular meetings with a Farfetch employee for guidance and support on both their professional future and career goals. The company offers personalised mentoring, networking and preparation for job interviews.

Farfetch initially launched the programme in Portugal in 2020 with the aim of accelerating the personal and professional development of students in the STEM field through mentors. Following its success, the programme has been expanded globally.

"Plug-In Mentoring for Women is a pioneering programme that any woman worldwide can now benefit from. It is an extremely relevant learning opportunity, in a real company context, that provides mentees with useful skills which they can apply in the job market in the future," Ana Sousa, vice president of People Lifecycle at Farfetch, explains in the release.

"We are paving the way for more women to pursue technological areas of expertise, thus contributing to minimising the lack of gender representation within organisations."

Candidates must apply by April 8, 2023, via the website of Farfetch partner Lever. The programme will start in May 2023.

British-Portuguese company Farfetch Limited is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves and launched in 2008, Farfetch began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. Today, the marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries to items from over 50 countries and over 1,400 global brands, boutiques and department stores.

Farfetch's other business units include Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers, and New Guards Group, a platform for the development of global luxury brands.

Farfetch offers a range of consumer-oriented channels and corporate solutions for the luxury sector through the Luxury New Retail initiative. The Luxury New Retail project also encompasses Farfetch Platform Solutions, which serves corporate clients with e-commerce and technology tools, and Future Retail, which develops innovations.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.BR. Translating and editing by Veerle Versteeg.