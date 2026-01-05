Farfetch owner Coupang to dish out 1.2 billion dollars in compensation following cyber attack

Coupang, the parent company of Farfetch, has said it will be dishing out approximately 1.685 trillion won (around 1.2 billion dollars) in compensation to customers impacted by a cyber incident that saw 33.7 million accounts accessed.

In an SEC filing, Coupang stated that starting January 15 vouchers will be issued via a customer compensation programme to shoppers who had been notified of the incident at the end of November 2025.

The company said the perpetrator of the attack has been identified and was cooperating with Coupang and investigators.

“Limited data” was saved from around 3,000 customer accounts and has since been deleted without being shared with a third party, an ongoing investigation has further revealed.

The news comes shortly after Coupang’s chief executive officer, Park Dae-jun, exited the company after issuing an apology to the press and customers.

His departure was in response to mounting criticism over Coupang’s handling of the incident, which is believed to have initially occurred in July, despite only being disclosed to the public in November.

Harold Rogers, the company’s US chief administrative officer and general counsel, has since stepped in as interim CEO of the firm’s Korean operations, pointing at the US parent company potentially having a more active role in recovery efforts.

Rogers has, among other things, been tasked with addressing legal issues that have arisen in response to the breach, namely a class-action lawsuit brought by Korean customers to the US federal court.