Farfetch rebrands advertising platform to address marketing challenges

Luxury platform Farfetch has unveiled a rebranded and rejuvenated advertising platform intended to address marketing challenges through “bespoke, brand-dedicated marketing strategies”.

The renewed Farfetch Advertising has been launched alongside a new dedicated website, aimed at providing current partners and prospective brands with information and access to the company’s advertising team.

Farfetch noted that the “enhanced service is designed to address market challenges unique to the luxury industry, such as understanding the complex path to purchase, building brand equity and ensuring brand safety”.

The programme itself has already existed for 10 years, and remains available to both current partners and brands, as well as others “seeking increased visibility within the global fashion community”.

According to a press release, Farfetch Advertising “drives significant performance uplift across all partner sizes and product categories”, with many reporting “measurable traffic uplifts and substantial Return on Ad Spend”.

In a release, Caroline Cochin De Billy, VP supply partnerships at Farfetch, said: "With millions of customers engaging with Farfetch daily, we are committed to providing our partners with a service that enables them to truly stand out.

“Our advertising solutions are a gateway to access untapped customer segments and drive measurable uplift within a strictly luxury environment.”