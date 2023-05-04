Farfetch takes on Reebok’s e-commerce in Europe

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch is teaming up with Reebok to operate its e-commerce operations and wholesale business in Europe.

In a statement, Farfetch said it has “replatformed” Reebok’s e-commerce sites in Europe, and is overseeing all marketing and e-commerce operations, as well as driving wholesale distribution to help “drive the evolution of the brand by expanding its luxury collaboration offerings globally”.

The partnership was announced by Authentic Brands Group in February 2022, a month before it completed the acquisition of Reebok from Adidas.

The deal will be managed by fashion production and distribution holding company New Guards Group (NGG), owned by Farfetch. NGG has formed a new division, NGG++ to operate the Reebok brand and to focus on “accelerating opportunities for NGG brands’ sportswear and sneaker categories”.

Cristiano Fagnani, previously chief marketing officer of NGG, has been appointed to the role of chief executive of the newly launched NGG++.

José Neves, founder, chairman and chief executive at Farfetch, said: "Reebok has great potential to expand into the luxury space, reigniting its loyal customer base and capturing the imagination of a new luxury global audience. Under the astute and energetic guidance of Cristiano and the NGG++ team, we believe this partnership will unlock huge value for the brand and for Farfetch.

“Launching the partnership with Reebok is an important execution milestone in Farfetch’s plans for 2023. We are delighted that the NGG++ and Farfetch Platform Solutions teams have ensured Reebok’s wholesale and e-commerce operations are up and running on time and on budget. We look forward to delivering on further milestones for Reebok throughout our partnership.”

Todd Krinsky, chief executive of Reebok, added: "Since announcing our partnership last year, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the energy, passion and opportunities the NGG and Farfetch teams have already brought to the table.

"Our concept sneakers with Botter x HP that debuted at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year were a great indicator of all that’s to come and we can’t wait to introduce more game-changing collaborations and innovations that will elevate the brand’s legacy and further Reebok’s global appeal."