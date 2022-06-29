Fashinza names Sumit Saxena as president of revenue and strategy

Fashinza, the B2B marketplace and global supply chain platform for fashion brands and retailers, has announced the appointment of Sumit Saxena as president of revenue and strategy.

The company said in a statement that Saxena’s appointment comes after a 100 million dollars Series B announcement and business growth crossing 150 million dollars in annualised GMV run rate.

“Sumit Saxena is joining us at the right stage in our growth and brings a highly specialised blend of leadership, customer retention strategy and market expansion experience to the team. Sumit’s prior startup success is invaluable and key to our growth in the global markets like UK/EU & Americas,” said Pawan Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Fashinza.

Saxena, the company added, will lead Fashinza’s European market operations and business growth. He joins the company after running the global business at FarEye. As a core member, he helped build the business in India, GCC, APAC and EMEA from the ground up.

“Staying true to our recent funding announcement roadmap, working with Sumit means we can continue to refine our supply chain technology and grow into these new markets, along with our tremendous growth in the U.S,” added Abhishek Sharma, co-founder of Fashinza.

With more than 14 years of experience, the company further said, Saxena will help to expand Fashinza’s customer base across key European markets, lead all aspects of global business operations and fuel the company’s continued revenue growth.

“Fashinza is an innovator in the B2B supply chain marketplace sector that has catapulted to success in a relatively short time. Given the state of the world’s supply chain issues, there is no better time to find a better way to do things,” said Saxena.

Fashinza has a roster of over 250 manufacturers that currently serves over 300 brands across six countries, including the United States, Canada, UAE, and India.