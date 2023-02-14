Fashion and sustainability January 2023

Sustainability continues to play a major role for the fashion industry in 2023. In the first month of the new year, efforts included resale, buyback programmes, clothing swaps and secondhand initiatives, which FashionUnited lists below. This article uncovers if upcycling could become a possibility for everyone.

The European Fashion Alliance, founded last year to drive the necessary change in the European fashion industry, presented the results of its first summit. Sustainable trade fairs also had good successes and collaboration is driving innovation. While sustainable influencers are taking on fast fashion, the EU Commission is planning a law against greenwashing. This and more made January quite an exciting month.

Resale, secondhand, buyback, swaps

Collaboration

Brands

Events

Interviews