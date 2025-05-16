Fashion and technology sectors join forces for traceability in fashion

More and more fashion brands are joining forces with technology companies for the arrival of the Digital Product Passport (DPP). This digital passport should give consumers and producers insight into where a product comes from, how it is made and what the circular options are (how it can be reused or repaired). According to the latest information from the knowledge platform GS1 Netherlands, the DPP will become mandatory for new products in the EU in 2027.

The Scandinavian accessories brand Ask Scandinavia announced in a press release that it is ready for the new legislation. In collaboration with tech company Tree, a platform that uses blockchain to store data, the brand launched its first DPP linked to the Nova Tote on May 23 during Fashion in Helsinki. This bag is made from Spinnova fibres and dyed with indigo based on coffee grounds. Via a QR code, visitors can follow the entire journey of the bag, from raw material to finished product.

Ask Scandinavia is introducing the DPP directly for all new products, and not as a temporary pilot. According to Anette Cantagallo, sustainability director at the brand, it is not just about legislation. She said: “Transparency is a conscious strategy for us. By sharing the full story of a product, we want to strengthen consumer confidence.”

Tech and fashion join forces for DPP

Other brands are also working on similar solutions. For example, the Norwegian fashion brand Holzweiler previously launched a DPP in collaboration with traceability specialist Trimco Group and software company Kezzler. Line Staxrud Eriksen, CSR manager at Holzweiler, said: “Our customers have the right to know the journey each garment has taken.”

According to experts such as Jake Hanover from Avery Dennison, the introduction of the DPP is an opportunity to increase trust and transparency in the fashion industry. He said: “With the DPP, consumers gain a better understanding of what they are buying, which contributes to more sustainable choices and a circular future.”

The expectation is that more and more brands will follow this example — not only because of upcoming rules, but also to respond to the growing demand for fair and sustainable fashion.