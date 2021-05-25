Fashion CEOs set sustainable priorities as gaps between goals and action remain

Leaders from fashion companies including Nike, H&M and Kering outlined priorities for a sustainable industry at this year’s Fashion CEO Agenda, while suppliers urged for the bridging of gaps between words and actions.

The 2021 agenda introduced five areas of social and environmental sustainability that industry leaders have to focus on: respectful and secure work environments, better wage systems, circular systems, efficient use of resources and smart material choices.

After three previous editions, the framework of the Fashion CEO Agenda presented last week will be a lasting one, as future reports will measure progress on the guidelines set this year. “It’s about defining a common direction for all stakeholders in the industry to truly drive systemic change,” said Helena Helmersson, the chief executive officer of Swedish fashion giant H&M Group, said during an online panel last Wednesday.

Fashion CEOs set their agenda ahead of EU legislation

From sustainable collections to goals for reducing carbon emissions, the fashion industry has accelerated its environmental efforts over the past year to meet increasing consumer demand for greener apparel.

EU policy makers are also introducing various initiatives in 2021 to require textile companies to act more sustainably moving forward. The approaching legislation will include efforts such as the EU Textile Strategy, the Sustainable Products Policy Initiative and the Sustainable Corporate Governance Initiative.

Picture: 2021 guidelines set by the Fashion CEO Agenda