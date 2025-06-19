Fashion for Good and AltMat support adoption of next-gen fibres through new Altag Fibre Club

Global sustainability initiative Fashion for Good has announced a strategic partnership with AltMat today, a pioneering materials science company that transforms agricultural waste into high-value materials.

It was one of the nine participants of Fashion for Good’s first South Asia accelerator programme back in 2020. In 2022, it was also part of Fashion for Good’s project “Untapped Agricultural Waste” together with the Laudes Foundation, partners and five other innovators.

One outcome of the recent partnership is the new Altag Fibre Club, which brings together a consortium of global value supply chain partners. Together, they want to fast-track the commercial adoption of next-generation fibres from agri-residue at scale, thus supporting the industry's transition toward circular materials.

Altag Fibre Club connects innovators with brand partners

“Advancing the Fibre Club with AltMat marks a significant step in scaling innovative materials with real commercial potential,” commented Katrin Ley, managing director at Fashion for Good, in a press release.

“By connecting breakthrough innovators like AltMat with committed brand partners, we are building the infrastructure and demand needed to bring next-gen materials to market faster and more efficiently,” she added.

The collaborative model builds on Fashion for Good's first Fibre Club with textile-to-textile recycler Circ in 2024, in collaboration with Canopy.

Supply chain partners include Adalberto, Alok, Arvind, Bhaskar Denim, Jindal Textiles, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills, Ltd, Positive Materials, Sambandam Spinning Mills Limited, Shahi Exports, Sutlej Textiles, Sweaters India and Industries Limited and Vrijesh Natural Fibre & Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Together, they aim to overcome key barriers to adoption such as scalability, processing compatibility and cost competitiveness.

“There is no shortage of intent to adopt next-gen materials, but there is a lack of systems to actually make it happen. With the Altag Fibre Club, we are closing that gap by connecting every link in the value chain, from farm to fibre to fashion,” stated Shikha Shah, CEO and founder of AltMat.

“We are not just introducing a fibre; we are building the foundation for a new class of materials rooted in regeneration, resilience and real-world scalability,” she added.

The Altag Fibre Club will officially launch at the Future Fabric Expo in London on 24th to 25th June 2025, which also marks an open call for interested brands to join.