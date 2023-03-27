Fashion for Good welcomes Responsible to its 2023 Innovation Programme

With the collaborative goal to push the fashion industry towards a “more sustainable future”, the global circularity platform Responsible was selected to join Fashion for Good’s 2023 Innovation Programme, alongside 12 other startups.

The programme helps innovative fashion startups to accelerate their growth over the span of nine months, focusing on technology in different areas, such as raw materials, processing, traceability and transparency, circular business models and end of use. Included are brands like DePoly, Virent, Saltico Ltd and Ioncell Oy, to name a few.

Responsible offers “solutions across the product life cycle and a premium take on reCommerce”, as explained in the release. This new opportunity enables it to reach support from peers in the industry and to stimulate validation, implementation and investing activities.

CMO of Responsible, Ciaran Jordan said: “We are excited to be part of this global initiative and look forward to working with Fashion for Good and other industry leaders. Only through collaborations like this can we scale innovative solutions across the whole fashion value chain”.

Fashion for Good describes its work as “a global initiative to inspire change and drive the collective movement to make fashion a force for good” on its website. With this programme, the platform intends to push innovators to rise, by offering guided project management, funding and expertise access, as well as networking opportunities.