Fashion industry to reach 55 billion dollars by 2019 in the MENA region

The fashion industry in the North of Africa and Middle East (MENA region) is expected to reach 55 billion dollars value by 2019. The region's fashion industry is growing by 6 percent per year on average, reveals the MENA Design Outlook 2014-2019 compiled by the Dubai Design and Fashion Council.

Market experts point out that indications are good for regional fashion start-ups, so long as they demonstrate staying power.

Hasnaa Guessous, founder of My Souk in the City, a marketplace that provides international exposure to Arab talent, explained to ‘Arab Weekly’ that “Arab fashion is still in development (but) there are many talented designers in the region who deserve their place to be showcased internationally. They are set to compete against bigger much more established brands.”

Guessous added that regional “designers need to be educated on how to expand internationally. They need to learn how to adapt to the Western fashion codes in terms of styling and visuals. I am very positive about their ability to adapt.