Fashion label Jott draws 15 takeover bids following bankruptcy filing

Around 15 potential buyers have submitted takeover bids for Jott, the Marseille-France based apparel brand famous for its colourful, lightweight puffer jackets. The company, whose name stands for "Just Over The Top," was placed into receivership by the Marseille Economic Affairs Tribunal in December.

Despite its financial struggles, management reported "significant interest" from approximately 50 initial parties, citing the brand's strong reputation. Ultimately, 15 formal bids were lodged by the January 5 deadline. According to the company, the prospective buyers represent a diverse range of "industrial players, financial investors, family offices, and brand managers."

The bids will be reviewed throughout February, with a final decision expected in late March. Evaluation will focus on job preservation, future financing, and creditor repayment. While Jott has declined to comment on specific bid details, court documents reveal the company employs 183 people and recently reported an annual turnover of 24 million euros (approx. 26 million dollars).

The region’s fashion union, Mode in Sud, described the filing as a major blow to the southern French fashion ecosystem, calling Jott a "Marseille success story." The brand’s decline follows a broader crisis in the French ready-to-wear sector, which has been squeezed by the rise of the second-hand market and the dominance of Asian ultra-fast fashion giants.