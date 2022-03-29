Fashion tech platform Bods secures 5.6 million dollar funding

Digital fashion technology company Bods has closed its seed round funding for 5.6 million dollars, which it has said will support the growth of its luxury partner portfolio, expand its team and fulfil technology patents.

Launched through a beta version in 2021 and developed in partnership with luxury label Khaite, the platform offers users a digital styling and try-on experience. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming technology, Bods allows customers to view a virtual representation of their body while shopping, on which they can try real-world clothing and style and customise outfits.

“Sophisticated fashion technology doesn’t need to look or feel ‘techy,” said Christine Marzano, CEO and co-founder of Bods, in a press release. “With Bods, utility is delicately woven between layers of luxurious digital fabric. We are providing the customer with an incredibly useful solution [in-real-life], today and creating a bridge to fashion’s digital future and metaverse opportunities.”

For the seed funding, which was led by Peter Boyce at Stellation Capital, a string of female investors led the round, including top model Karlie Kloss and co-founder of Rent the Runway Jenny Fleiss.

In its release, the company said it plans to use the funding to make key hires across its product, engineering and design divisions, as well as continue advancing its product feature development.

"We were excited about Bods technology because it provides clear value to retailers, consumers, and the planet,” said The WXR Fund, one of the investors. “Creating a Bods avatar could be many people's first step into the metaverse, and we are confident that the elegant, elevated user experience the Bods team has designed will leave users feeling delighted and wanting more."