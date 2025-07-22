Fashion-tech startup ANNY secures Rs 10 crore in pre-series A funding

Fashion-tech startup ANNY has raised Rs 10 crore in a pre-series A funding round led by Atomic Capital, as reported by the Economic Times. The company intends to allocate this capital towards key strategic areas, including product innovation, technological development, and enhancing customer experience, signalling a focused effort to strengthen its market position.

Co-founded in 2023 by Japjot Singh, Aveen Kaur, and Rahul Tanwar, ANNY is positioned as a multi-category accessible luxury fashion brand dedicated to transforming the way modern Indian women experience fashion. Built on a real-time, inventory-light model, the company delivers globally inspired, high-quality fashion at accessible prices.

Furthermore, by investing in customer experience, ANNY aims to improve user satisfaction and retention, which are crucial for scaling in the digital fashion sector. The capital infusion also positions the start-up to attract new talent and expand its operational footprint, contributing to its overall market penetration and competitive advantage.