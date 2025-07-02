Fashion-tech startup Zilo closes 4.5 million dollars seed round

Zilo, an innovative Indian fashion-tech platform, has successfully raised 4.5 million dollars (over Rs 38 crore) in a seed funding round. The investment was co-led by prominent venture capital firms Info Edge Ventures and Chiratae Ventures, as confirmed by a company statement. This fresh capital is earmarked to significantly bolster Zilo's operations, enabling it to construct a robust hybrid supply chain, forge deeper collaborations with fashion brands, and extend its footprint beyond Mumbai into other major Indian cities by the close of the year.

Founded in 2025 by former Flipkart and Myntra executive Padmakumar Pal and serial entrepreneur Bhavik Jhaveri, Zilo is carving a niche in the quick-commerce sector by focusing exclusively on fashion. The startup distinguishes itself as a last-minute fashion shopping app, promising to deliver styles from over 250 leading brands, including popular names like Levi's, Puma, United Colors of Benetton, and Louis Philippe, to customers' doorsteps in under 60 minutes.

What sets Zilo apart is its unique "Scheduled Home Trials" feature, allowing customers to try on multiple sizes at home with a Zilo style runner waiting for up to 30 minutes, facilitating instant returns for unwanted items. This innovative approach aims to blend the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of offline retail, addressing a key pain point for urban consumers seeking immediate fashion gratification without compromise.

Zilo's business model leverages a hybrid supply chain that combines strategically located dark stores with direct partnerships with brand outlets. This ensures that only in-season, high-demand styles are stocked, guaranteeing freshness and relevance. The company plans to expand its product catalog to nearly 100,000 styles by the festive season, venturing into categories such as footwear, watches, bags, and fashion jewellery.