Fashionphile acquires Luxe Collective to launch in the UK

US-based luxury resale platform Fashionphile has acquired the intellectual property, customer database and social media channels of luxury British pre-loved marketplace Luxe Collective, which was forced to shut down earlier this year following a break-in at its warehouse, where it was reported that over 500,000 pounds in stock was stolen.

In a statement, Fashionphile said the deal would allow the platform to enter the UK and European markets, as part of its strategy to become the “world’s most sought-after brand for buying and selling ultra-luxury accessories”.

Ben Hemminger, co-founder and chief executive of Fashionphile, said: “This acquisition allows us to combine Luxe Collective’s cultural relevance and strong community with Fashionphile’s scale, technology, and authentication expertise.

“The UK has a rich history of luxury resale, but no one is doing it our way at real scale. Together with Ben and Joe Gallagher, we intend to change that.”

Fashionphile campaign Credits: Fashionphile

Luxe Collective founders join Fashionphile

UK-based luxury resale marketplace Luxe Collective was founded in 2018 by brothers Ben and Joe Gallagher, and both founders will be joining Fashionphile to lead Fashionphile UK as director of brand marketing and director of operations, respectively.

The new Fashionphile UK will initially launch under the LuxeCollectiveFashion.com domain, with plans to open a London flagship authentication centre and store, to bring Fashionphile’s extensive catalogue of ultra-luxury accessories to UK customers, and for the first time, will begin buying luxury accessories directly from UK customers.

The Luxe Collective’s existing social media channels will also be evolving into the “Fashionphile Collective”.

Fashionphile enters the UK and European luxury resale market

Sarah Davis, founder and president of Fashionphile, said: “Luxe Collective has always been about more than resale. Ben and Joe have built a real community that connects with luxury in a fresh and authentic way.

“The hardships they faced last year were heartbreaking not only for Joe and Ben, but also their entire community. We could not be more thrilled to help bring a breath of life back into the essence of what Ben and Joe Gallagher started. This is about preserving their voice and giving it the resources to thrive on an international stage.”

Joe Gallagher added: “Fashionphile shares our vision for what luxury resale in the UK can become. With their technology, scale and support, we can now realize that vision on a much larger scale.”

Fashionphile campaign Credits: Fashionphile

Fashionphile, founded in 1999, is the largest resale brand for buying and selling ultra-luxury, pre-owned accessories, including Chanel, Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The platform has physical retail locations in key US cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Austin, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and San Francisco. The business has also been the exclusive re-commerce partner of the US department store chain Neiman Marcus since 2019.

This acquisition builds on Fashionphile’s recent momentum in expanding its omnichannel and international wholesale presence. In late 2023, the company acquired the brand assets of LXRandCo, Inc., Canada’s leading pre-owned luxury omnichannel retailer, strengthening its presence in business-to-business wholesale and laying the groundwork for new retail partnerships.

This was followed up in 2024 with the acquisition of Montreal-based Two Authenticators Inc., a distributor of authenticated luxury vintage, to expand its wholesale reach. The move also onboarded industry veteran Fred Mannella to lead the company’s wholesale division.