Fashionphile makes new board and exec hires

Re-commerce platform Fashionphile has announced the appointment of two new board members and two senior executives, as it continues on its path of growth.

The chief executive officer of Everlane, Andrea O’Donnell, and Hannah Kim, the chief legal officer, corporate secretary, chief compliance officer of Neiman Marcus, have joined the company’s board of directors.

O’Donnell has previously held positions at the likes of Deckers, John Lewis and Debenhams, while Kim’s appointment sees Fashionphile deepen its relationship with Neiman Marcus, with which it has an exclusive re-commerce partnership.

Former director of Flagship NYC Angela Dotson has been hired as the platform’s new role of SVP client and new market development.

Dotson has served in various capacities at luxury brands Bulgari and Chanel. She will be joining Fashionphile’s New York Office, reporting directly to founder and president Sarah Davis.

Additionally, Rebecca Maffei has been appointed as chief information officer, moving on from her previous role as SVP, CIO at Petco.

Maffei will be tasked with scaling the company’s technology teams and creating technical infrastructure to deliver customer experiences.

In a release, Fashionphile’s CEO, Ben Hemminger, said on the appointments: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrea and Hannah to our board of directors, and Angela and Rebecca to our team in newly created roles as we focus on expanding Fashionphile’s retail footprint, through both technology and in-person activations.

“All four executives bring extensive and diverse experiences leading global brands and will be tremendous assets for Fashionphile’s continued growth."