Fashionphile named a Certified B Corporation

Luxury resale platform Fashionphile has announced its status as a Certified B Corporation.

The B Corp certification recognizes companies across a number of industries that uphold “high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency”, according to the official Benefit Corporation site.

Founded in 1999, Fashionphile has been a pioneer in the high-end consignment space in New York City, which holds its flagship location.

The secondhand retailer has been acknowledged by a number of parameters set by internal initiatives, including recycling programs, the use of recycled materials in packing, as well as low-density LPDE plastic.

"We are honoured to receive B Corp certification and to join a highly-selective community of like-minded businesses committed to creating positive environmental and social impact," said Sarah Davis, Founder and President of Fashionphile, in a press release.

As previously reported by FashionUnited, the resale market could nearly double by 2026. An increasing number of multi-brand stores such as Neiman Marcus and fashion houses like Chloé have implemented their own resale models, marketplaces like Fashionphile remain at the forefront of the booming movement.

"While the Fashionphile model is a circular one, obtaining the B Corp designation demands much more. This certification is a testament to our dedication and reinforces our mission to make fashion more sustainable," continued Davis.