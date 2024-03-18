Fashonphile secures assets of pre-owned luxury distributor

Resale platform Fashionphile has said it has purchased the assets of Montreal-based Two Authenticators Inc. (2a), a wholesale distributor of authenticated, pre-owned luxury goods.

As part of the deal, co-founder and CEO of 2a, Fred Mannella, will join Fashionphile as senior vice president of wholesale, and will report to the platform’s own co-founder and CEO, Ben Hemminger.

Fashionphile had already established a relationship with Mannella back in 2023, when it acquired the executive’s other firm LXRandCO, inc, where he was co-founder and chief development officer.

This latest acquisition, however, looks to further the company’s efforts to expand its B2B wholesale offering and omnichannel operations on an international scale.

In a release, Hemminger said: "We continue to be excited about the opportunity to diversify our omnichannel operations and enter the secondhand wholesale market in the US and internationally.

"By acquiring 2a and adding Fred Mannella to our team as one of the world's leading luxury vintage experts, we are well positioned to enter this new phase of growth as we look to provide trusted, authenticated, branded accessories to all sectors of the growing market for secondhand luxury."

Founded in 2021, 2a was established to support luxury vintage retail B2B operations in Canada and the US, and currently counts more than 20 partners across various channels.