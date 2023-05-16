Fast Retailing joins Pakistan Accord

Japanese fashion group Fast Retailing has announced that it has joined the newly-launched Pakistan Accord through a legally-binding agreement.

It is the latest player in the fashion industry to sign onto the accord, joining the likes of Mango, Primark, Next, Asos and Hugo Boss, who have already announced their commitment.

The initiative looks to develop cooperation between brands and unions to deliver on increased safety for manufacturing employees in Pakistan.

Fast Retailing, which owns the likes of Uniqlo, Gu, Theory and Helmut Lang, said that by joining it was underling its ongoing commitment to ensuring worker health and safety at all of its production partners.

It builds on the group’s previous pledge with the International Accord for Health and Safety in the Textile and Garment Industry, which was established in 2021 for the Bangladesh industry, sparked by the Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013.

In a release, Yukihiro Nitta, Fast Retailing's executive officer, said on the move: "Much like the International Accord on which it is based, we believe the Pakistan Accord will also deliver important safety standards to help protect the people who make our clothes. Fast Retailing is pleased to support the Pakistan Accord and to continue making workplaces safer."

The Pakistan Accord will be in place until the end of 2025, with the prospect of renewal thereafter.