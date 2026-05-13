FatFace expands Zalando partnership into 20 new European markets

British lifestyle retailer FatFace has expanded its partnership with Zalando, launching across 20 additional European markets as part of its international growth strategy.

The rollout includes key Western European markets such as France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, alongside Central and Eastern European countries including Poland, Romania and Hungary.

The expansion follows FatFace’s 2025 launch on Zalando in Germany, where the company said sales have doubled year-on-year. The brand, which was acquired by the British retailer Next in 2023, currently operates in the region through both Zalando and the Next Label platform.

Online growth has been a core driver for FatFace, with digital now accounting for 36 percent of total revenue. Sales through the Next Label specifically have increased 86 percent year-on-year.

FatFace said this latest move is supported by the introduction of a single European digital stock pool, designed to improve operational efficiency and support growth across both retail partners.

Customers in the new markets will have access to womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories collections, including the brand’s Copper & Black line. Categories including denim, dresses and outerwear have reportedly performed strongly ahead of a wider rollout anticipated for the coming months.

In a statement, head of partners at FatFace, Alexandra Dalwood, commented: “Being part of the Next family has been key to FatFace expanding its brand presence in Europe. Having one digital stock pool will drive growth across both Next and Zalando, while also allowing the brand to explore further digital opportunities across Europe.”