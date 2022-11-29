FatFace introduces product personalisation service

FatFace has announced the launch of a new product personalisation service as it looks to expand its product range and “capitalise on its growing customer base”.

The offer, which is powered by My First Years, will be available for customers on the brand’s website from this week, with additional styles to be added to the assortment in the lead up to Christmas.

Customers will be able to opt for embossed personalisation on select leather bags and wallets.

Additionally, an embroidered option will also be available across a wide selection of product categories, including graphic t-shirts, polo shirts and sweatshirts.

In a statement, Kate Brown, product director of the retailer, said: “Offering unparalleled premium quality sourced clothing across a wide range of products and sizes is a really important part of our commitment to expand our product offer.

“We are really excited to be able to launch our product personalisation service; it is something that our customers are increasingly asking for.

“We're proud to be able to deliver the best quality designs that will allow our customers to add that personal touch to the FatFace products they know and love and will cherish forever.”

It comes as part of FatFace’s strategy to service all members of a family, a move that was also pushed by the launch of its first baby and pet ranges.

The brand further expanded its childrenswear range to include products for ages two to three.