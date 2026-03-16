FatFace launches net zero partnership agreement for suppliers

British label FatFace has introduced a new partnership agreement for suppliers in an effort to implement a Net Zero transition plan more broadly across the business.

Suppliers that partner with the brand will have to agree to establish a methodology for measuring greenhouse gas emissions, and provide FatFace with updates on their development and progress towards a Net Zero transition.

FatFace said that in return, it would deem any participating supplier as a preferred partner for designated product categories. Co-funding opportunities for decarbonisation projects, pilot programmes or emission reduction upgrades would also be made available.

The launch of the initiative builds on FatFace’s ESG strategy, first launched in 2020, as well as efforts already applied by the business that contributed to its B Corp certification in 2023.

In a statement, Nick Stevenson, trading and sustainability director at FatFace, said there was still work to do, “and a focus on the pathway to net zero emissions is a big part of that”.

“While we have more control over our own operations, we need to simultaneously look at the carbon impact in our supply chain and bring our manufacturing partners on the journey with us,” Stevenson added.

Since the agreement came into effect two weeks ago, FatFace reported that two of its biggest suppliers, India-based Afflatus and Kautilya Industries, have already signed up to the partnership.

Afflatus’ managing partner, Gokul Mahna, said: “For us, ESG isn’t just an afterthought; it’s part of our blueprint. At Afflatus, we operate within a robust environmental management framework, focused on efficiency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

“This agreement with FatFace will help us work even more closely together to ensure we continue producing high-quality products while respecting people, the planet and our values.”