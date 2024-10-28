FatFace relies upon Next to revive revenue growth

For the 35 weeks to January 27, UK-based clothing brand FatFace reported a stable period despite external economic headwinds with revenue declining to 180.4 million pounds.

In October 2023, Next acquired a 97 percent controlling stake in FatFace resulting in the company filing statements for 35 weeks to align with Next’s reporting period.

For the period under review, FatFace said in the filing with Companies House, trading profit before tax increased to 17.2 million pounds driven by an improved margin as the business focused on profit over sales growth.

The company added that its digital proposition is undergoing “an exciting and redefining re-platform” which will conclude in Autumn 2024. It is moving to Next’s Total Platform infrastructure.

Continuing its international growth, FatFace plans to use the re-platform experience to outline the roadmap for further international expansion across new countries.

At the end of the 35-week period, the brand operated 179 full-price stores in the UK compared to 180 at the end of the prior year period.