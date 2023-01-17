FatFace reports all round positive Christmas sales period

British retailer FatFace reported a strong trading performance for the Christmas period, seeing its sales and profits grow throughout the peak shopping season.

The brand said sales were up 34 percent in comparison to last year, with digital sales growing 26 percent, driven by new customers and an increase in average order size, like-for-like store sales up 47 percent and North American sales rising 15 percent.

It added that full price sales were maintained up to Christmas, with discounts commencing on Boxing Day, resulting in the business’ best ever trading week.

Strong performance was reported across all product categories, FatFace further noted.

While it saw record knitwear and dress sales in womenswear, 2022 was said to be its best ever year for menswear.

In a release, Will Crumbie, CEO of FatFace, said: “This is a strong set of Christmas trading results and reflects both our fantastic peak product proposition and the hard work and efforts of the FatFace crew.

“The period has demonstrated again the strength of the multichannel model with the 10 days pre-Christmas trading being particularly strong in stores.

“Despite the highly promotional market, we maintained our full price proposition right up to Christmas. Our Boxing Day sale and the week following Christmas was the best trading week in FatFace history, with nearly two million visits to the website in the week.

“Looking back at our performance in the first half of the financial year, we have continued to build on our progress with great success: investing in our digital capabilities, enhancing the experience in our stores and developing our North American offering to customers across the pond.”