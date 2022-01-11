FatFace reports H1, Christmas sales above pre-pandemic levels
FatFace has reported an increase in sales in both the first half of the year and over the important Christmas trading period to above pre-pandemic levels. In the six months to November 27, the British brand saw its sales increase to 125 million pounds - 4 percent higher than the same period in 2019, and 58 percent higher than 2020. The company said its investment in digital transformation bore fruit, with digital sales coming it at 48 million pounds - up 61 percent compared to two years earlier, and up 32 percent from a year earlier. The company’s digital mix has now reached 38 percent, up from 25 percent two years ago. FatFace added that its EBITDA returned to pre-pandemic levels, with a positive net cash position.