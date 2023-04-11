Fear of God comes out on top in Chinese market for 2022

Global fashion IP platform Fashion Exchange has unveiled its 2022 Fashion IP 100 alongside its white paper on China’s fashion consumption for the same period.

The Fashion IP list, produced in partnership with CBNData, ranks brands on the basis of the foreign exchange evaluation system, the online consumption data of Alibaba’s platforms, popularity on China’s social media sites and the Baidu Index.

Ultimately, the rankings show a quantitative evaluation of nearly 400 fashion IPs, highlighting the top overall performers in the Chinese market for 2022.

Fear of God topped the list this year, while its diffusion line Essentials came in number two, making it the first time companies by the same founder have taken the top spots on the ranking since the list was launched four years ago.

Among the top 10 debuts were the likes of Rihanna’s Fenty, Issey Miyake, Justin Bieber’s Drew House, Bai Jingting’s Goodbai and Alexander Wang.

Additionally, there were 17 new Asian entrants on the list this year, double that of brands originating from North America and Europe combined.

China boasted the most fashion IPs in the overall line up, growing from 12 in 2021 to 24 in 2022 and overtaking Japan.

The Fashion IP 100’s unveiling came alongside the publishing of Fashion Exchange’s 2022 Global Fashion IP White Paper, which this year was themed around ‘Old World and New World: China’s Fashion Consumption in 2022’.

The report looks into the processes behind macroeconomic and social development, offering insights into China’s consumption and case studies on fashion brands operating in the region, including the top collaborations.