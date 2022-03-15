Feelunique enlists sourcing platform RangeMe to enhance product buying

Online beauty retailer Feelunique has established a partnership with the product sourcing platform, RangeMe, to support its buying teams and enhance its product selection process.

According to RangeMe, the Sephora-owned retailer is the first major beauty retailer in Europe to join its platform since its UK launch six months ago.

The company, which is currently on a path of expansion, aims to help retailers scale their product sourcing, giving them access to over 200,000 suppliers. Launched in 2014, RangeMe currently operates in the UK, Europe, North America and APAC regions and already works with more than 15,000 retail buyers.

“Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful whatever their objective,” said RangeMe CEO, Nicky Jackson, in a release. “RangeMe offers retailers hyper-local choices as well as innovative global options. We exist to help them offer an extraordinary experience for their customers.”

For Feelunique, the partnership will allow it to push its mission of being inclusive and relevant for its expansive customer base.

On the deal, the e-tailer’s CEO, Sarah Miles, said: “Our engaged customers have high expectations of us from providing trustworthy reviews and expert insights, to the latest trends and finding new favourites and discovering the products that make them feel unique.”