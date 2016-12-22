FEL to sell its 16 pc stake to Future Lifestyle

- Meenakshi Kumar |
-
Homegrown retail major Future Enterprises (FEL) will be selling its 16 per
cent stake to Future Lifestyle for Rs 380 crores, they have told the BSE.
FEL owns the physical assets or the store formats and infrastructure assets
in the stores of Future Retail
Valued at around Rs 800 crores at current market prices, it generates over Rs 1,000 crores EBITDA from its real-estate and rental logistic business. FEL has over Rs 4,500 crores worth of investments and a debt of equal amount. Market analysts feel the company plans to monetize all its investments over the years.
more news
Most read
-
Demonetisation still tough on Indian textile industry but hope in sight
-
Myntra renegotiates better deal with foreign brands for Jabong
-
Flipkart holds its last big sale this year
-
Oner launches fashion jackets with new wash effects
-
Duke launches all new active wear collection for winter
-
HT Media reported to sell stake in UK-based Koovs
-
Sales of bridal wear at an all-time low due to demonetisation