Female-founded Birdies achieves B Corp certification

Footwear brand Birdies has announced that it has achieved B Corporation certification, which it said has reinforced its ongoing commitment towards “making a great impact for good”.

The female-founded company joins over 5,000 global businesses to receive such a certification.

To become a B Corp, Birdies underwent a “rigorous review” by B Lab, the governing body of the certification which examines a company’s overall impact through all aspects of its operations.

It builds on the San Francisco-based brand’s efforts to prioritise socially responsible action, with it previously launching a series of mentorships, charity initiatives and community building programmes through notable partnerships.

In a release, Bianca Gates, Birdies’ co-founder and CEO, said: “Birdies B Corp certification reflects our ongoing commitment to building a brand that doesn’t just offer feel-good shoes, but one that offers shoes you can feel good about wearing.

“We’re honoured to join this incredible movement of socially and environmentally responsible businesses dedicated to the same goal of creating tangible and visible change.”

The brand’s other co-founder, Marisa Sharkey, said that the B Corp will offer Birdies a “powerful way” to accelerate its transformation around how it does business, enabling it to participate in making the world a better place.