Fenwick invests 40 million pounds in Newcastle flagship

Fenwick is investing 40 million pounds into its Newcastle flagship store as the British department store chain celebrates its 140th anniversary.

The investment will be used over the next five years to renovate the store's beauty hall and fragrance and accessories departments, The Industry.Fashion reports.

New entrances to the building will also be created. Work already began last year on the department store’s historic facade.

“As a business with deep roots in the Newcastle community, we are delighted to be making this major investment in the future of the city,” said Fenwick CEO John Edgar in a statement seen by The Industry.Fashion.

He continued: “This commitment will see us working closely with the local council to support the regeneration of the city and open up opportunities for new partnerships with the business community.”

Fenwick celebrates 140th anniversary

A number of brands are designing exclusive collections for Fenwick in celebration of its 140th anniversary, including Edeline Lee, Fred Perry, Paul Smith and Rixo.

Other anniversary plans include a live circus, a collaboration with Northumbria University students to create pieces that celebrate Fenwick's heritage, and an exhibition featuring items from Fenwick's archive.

Mia Fenwick, marketing and digital director of Fenwick, said: “Today is about all the people who helped us reach 140 years and the future generations we will serve - through our stores and online.

“Our Newcastle store is the heartland of our business, and this significant investment will enable us to continue serving the city, as well as strengthen the Fenwick purpose for new communities in years to come.”