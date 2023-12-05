Fenwick named Newcastle United partner

British department store chain Fenwick has been named as the newest commercial partner for football club Newcastle United (NUFC) as the duo look towards bolstering their local community.

The move was described as the “next phase of investment for Fenwick”, which is already working on a 40 million pound renovation project of its Newcastle flagship store, the first to be opened by the retailer back in 1882.

As part of the multi-year deal, Fenwick has agreed to provide its name and expertise to the new ‘The Rooftops with Fenwick’ cafe and restaurant opening at NUFC’s St. James’ Park stadium.

In a release, Leo Fenwick, strategic partnerships director of the company, commented: "Partnering with NUFC marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Fenwick, which has been an anchor in the city since we first opened over 140 years ago, bringing our unique curation of fashion and hospitality to the community.

“We are incredibly proud to be on a shared mission to support local talent, creativity and passion, whilst putting the city and North East on the map globally.

“With our ongoing investment programme transforming our store for the future, we're pleased to join wider efforts to invest in the region, and this partnership will only serve to amplify our reach and impact."