FibreTrace partners with Thai Acrylic Fibre to provide end-to-end traceability

FibreTrace, a real-time verification solution for fiber integrity and traceability solutions, has announced its new partnering partnership with Thai Acrylic Fibre (TAF). Through this new partnership, TAF will integrate FibreTrace Technology into its acrylic fiber production.

A leading global producer of acrylic fiber and part of the Aditya Birla Group, Thai Acrylic Fibre is a key player in the fiber manufacturing industry. By integrating FibreTrace technology in its Regel recycled fiber, TAF can offer a 'digital passport' that tracks the production process from fiber to yarn, fabric, and garment.

FibreTrace technology incorporates a luminescent, transparent pigment ID during the raw fiber processing stage. A non-toxic, zero-impact marker, this allows for the verification of products, from garments to textiles, throughout the entire supply chain to the finished product in stores. The marker can be scanned at any stage to verify its origin, ensuring full transparency from the factory to the retail store.

“At FibreTrace, it has always been our mission to provide full transparency in the textile supply chain to provide end-to-end traceability,” said Danielle Statham, founder of FibreTrace, in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Thai Acrylic Fibre - one of the largest and most sustainably progressive acrylic producers in the world.”

“They are the 5th largest producer and the 2nd largest exporter of acrylic fiber worldwide and have been instrumental in rigorously testing our technology, ensuring successful integration and pigment invisibility during the production of their Regel recycled fiber. It is a true testament to both companies' commitment to providing a more sustainable future for fashion, giving brands and consumers the confidence that every fiber is traceable and responsibly sourced.”

The partnership signals the start of a further collaboration between the two companies, with plans to expand the use of FibreTrace technology to other product lines from TAF in the future. “Sustainability and transparency are at the core of our business, and partnering with FibreTrace allows us to take this commitment to the next level,” said Tuhin Kulshreshtha, VP of business development at Thai Acrylic Fibre, in a statement.

“By integrating the FibreTrace technology into our Regel recycled fiber, we are providing our customers with an unparalleled level of trust and accountability across the entire supply chain, which we believe is essential for the future of the textile industry.”