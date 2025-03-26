Fila boosts shareholder returns following strong 2024 results

Sportswear company Fila Holdings has announced an enhanced shareholder return policy, signalling its commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value. This decision follows a year of robust financial performance, driven by growth in its U.S. golf subsidiary and effective cost management.

Consolidated revenue for 2024 reached 4.27 trillion won (2.9 billion dollars), marking a 6.5 percent increase compared to the previous year. Operating profit also saw a significant rise, climbing 18.9 percent to 360.8 billion won.

The company’s growth was largely fuelled by Acushnet, Fila's U.S. golf subsidiary, which experienced a 7.8 percent revenue increase, reaching 3.35 trillion won, bolstered by sustained demand in the U.S. golf market and the continued success of Titleist golf balls and clubs. The Fila division also contributed with a 2.2 percent revenue increase, totalling 917.3 billion won, benefiting from a diversified business model, including joint ventures and licensing agreements.

“With our enhanced shareholder return policy, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to maximising shareholder value," said Ho Yeon (Aaron) Lee, CFO of Fila Holdings Corp. in a statement. "Strong cash flows from our core businesses, including Acushnet and our strategic joint ventures, allow us to execute disciplined capital allocation strategies that drive sustainable growth and profitability.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to allocate up to 500 billion won for shareholder returns from 2025 to 2027, increasing the total shareholder return amount from 2022 to 2027 to 800 billion won.