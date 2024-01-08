Fila Holdings promotes Todd Klein to global brand president

The South Korea-based clothing supplier Fila Holdings Corporation has promoted Todd Klein to the newly created position of global brand president of the Fila brand.

Klein, who has already been in charge of Fila's US subsidiary for a year, will take on responsibility for all of the label's business activities, including global product and marketing strategies, in addition to his existing duties, the company announced. He will also join the board of directors of the subsidiary Fila Luxembourg, which holds the brand rights for all global markets except China, Hong Kong and Macau. The label's Chinese business has been operated by the sporting goods group Anta Sports since 2009.

The company described the creation of the new position as a "significant milestone" in the 113-year history of the sportswear specialist, which was founded in Italy in 1911. As global brand president, Klein will "strengthen and harmonise" the label's global presence and image in the future and thus "ensure a comprehensive and better customer experience", the clothing provider explained. He will also continue to drive forward "investments in innovation".